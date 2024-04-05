After Congress denied him a ticket, former Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, often known as Pappu Yadav, submitted his candidature as an independent from Purnea. The Congress has announced that it will support its alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Purnea, which has caused debate over this action.

The RJD was given the Purnea seat under the seat-sharing agreement of the INDIA bloc. The RJD is running for 26 of the 40 seats in Bihar, while the Congress is running for nine. The final five seats were given to the left-leaning parties as per the agreement. The dissatisfied Congress leader declared, "I will be with the party till my last breath," just before submitting his nomination. In a video that surfaced online, a clearly hurt Pappu Yadav asked why he was not given a ticket for Purnea, even though he had stated he wanted to represent the constituency. Reffering to his efforts and dedication in the region, he asked aloud what his shortcomings were that made him worthy of such treatment. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pappu Yadav Arrives on Bullet to File Nomination in Purnea (Watch Video).

Pappu Yadav Breaks Down in Tears on Being Denied Poll Ticket by Congress

#ElectionsWithNDTV | Pappu Yadav, In Tears, Asks Congress Why He Was Denied Poll Ticket pic.twitter.com/g4IzKwOfMd — NDTV (@ndtv) April 5, 2024

