Late on Wednesday night, the Delhi Police got into a scuffle with the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Following this, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter stating, “Such inappropriate conduct with the nation's top athletes. It's regrettable and disgusting. The entire BJP has developed a severe case of arrogance. These folks merely want to use hooliganism to control the entire system. They have disgraced the entire system.” My request to all citizens of the nation is to stop tolerating the BJP's violence and to expel them from the country as well as to uproot the party, he added. Scuffle Between Protesting Wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, Video Emerges.

Kejriwal Reacts on Delhi Police’s Scuffle With Protesting Wrestlers

देश के चैम्पियन खिलाड़ियों के साथ इतना ग़लत बर्ताव..? ये बेहद दुखद और शर्मनाक है। घमंड में पूरी भाजपा का दिमाग़ ख़राब हो चुका है। ये लोग सिर्फ़ गुंडागर्दी से सारा सिस्टम हाँकना चाहते हैं। पूरे सिस्टम का मज़ाक़ बनाकर रख दिया है इन्होंने। देश के सभी लोगों से मेरी अपील- अब बस…… https://t.co/4R5mj12kOk — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 4, 2023

