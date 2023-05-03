A scuffle broke out between the police and wrestlers who are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. In a video which has emerged on social media, the cops and the wrestlers are seen engaging in a heated argument. The reason for the same has not been ascertained yet but one can say that there was an atmosphere of unrest at the protest site. The wrestlers were seen pushing the barricades laid by the police. Wrestlers Protest: ‘Hang Me but Wrestling Activity Should Not Stop’, Says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Watch Video of Scuffle Between Protesting Wrestlers and Delhi Police:

VIDEO | Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and cops at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/uQhIPeAfL8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)