NEET 2021 Entrance Exam To Be Held on September 12

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s): Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (file pic) pic.twitter.com/oXJHZmOgzy

