BJP Party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday joined the protests in Kolkata. Nadda said that the violence is perpetrated by TMC, adding that 'those who are supposed to protect the people are responsible for this violence'.

Protested against TMC sponsored post-poll violence at BJP office, Kolkata. Those who are supposed to protect the people are responsible for this violence. We take a vow to protect the Constitutional values laid down by Dr. BR. Ambedkar & stop this political violence from Bengal! pic.twitter.com/iprA5esbWz

— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 5, 2021

