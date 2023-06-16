Aditi Rao Hydari has shared some elegant pictures of her on social media, where she is seen in beautiful traditional attire. The Hey Sinamika actress took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures of her wearing a golden saree. Aditi Rao Hydari accessorised the look with golden colour jewellery. Her open hair look gives major hairstyle goals. Sunkissed! Aditi Rao Hydari Soaks in Sun Wearing Sleeveless Black Top, Check Pics of Hey Sinamika Actress.

Check Aditi Rao Hydari's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)