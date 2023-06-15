Aditi Rao Hydari has shared stylish pictures of her on social media. The Hey Sinamika actress took to her Instagram handle to share a classy and gorgeous picture of her wearing a black sleeveless top while soaking in the sun. The Bollywood actress complimented the look with red lipstick, and her breezy open hair gives major hairstyle goals. "Sunkissed [sic]," Aditi wrote in the caption of her post. Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up About Her Character in Jubilee, Says ‘Sumitra Intrigues Me Because of Her Public Persona’.

Check Aditi Rao Hydari's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)