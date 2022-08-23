Ananya Panday is slaying in back-to-back denim looks and raising the bar with her cool outfits. The actress took to Instagram to share pics in black and white printed crop top that flaunted her toned midriff in style! The Liger actress made a casual statement in her denim-on-denim look as she paired the hot crop top with denim jacket and flared jeans. She flaunted her classic chic style while killing it like a complete fashionista! Ananya Panday Nails Denim-on-Denim Look With Hot Bralette and Jeans For Liger Movie's Promotional Shoot; View Pics

Ananya Panday in Printed Crop Top and Denims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

