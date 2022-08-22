Ananya Panday is going places with her stunning style statements that exude her charm with utmost beauty and fashion. The actress is currently promoting her upcoming film, Liger, and giving some major fashion goals through her exceptional vogue. Recently, she dropped pics in denim bralette and flared jeans which made fans go gaga over her piping hot looks! She nailed the denim-on-denim look with hotness as she struck poses for the movie's promotional shoot. She flaunted her toned midriff in the gorgeous outfit that was completed with her high ponytail and white sneakers. Pure Beauty! Ananya Panday Channels Her Inner Boss Lady As She Looks Kickass in Grey Pantsuit for Liger Promotions (View Pics)

View Pics of Ananya Panday in Denim-on-Denim Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

