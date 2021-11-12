Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma is the new Grazia girl! As the actress took to her Instagram and shared a stylish picture of herself in what looks like a black leather shirt. FYI, this is her first-ever mag shoot post motherhood, and must say, she looks flawless. With neat makeup, delicate accessories, and open hairdo, Anushka is a stunner on the latest edition of the magazine.

Anushka Sharma for Grazia India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)