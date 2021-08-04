Bollywood actress and producer, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share ‘some very casual posing in the park’ pictures. Seriously, the 33-year-old who is currently in London with her baby daughter and husband Virat Kohli shared a bunch of ‘candid’ pics and we love the energy. Anushka is wearing a pair of ripped wide-legged jeans and a pink sweatshirt and her look screams both comfort and chic!

View Anushka Sharma's Very Casual 'Photoshoot' Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

