Avika Gor has shared some adorable pictures of her on social media, where she is seen playing with a puppy. The 1920: Horrors Of The Heart actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a sleeveless black embellished ethnic attire. She is seen playfully posing with a cute puppy in the pictures. The Bollywood actor accessorised the look with a silver bracelet and hoop earrings. She is also seen wearing a black bindi in the pictures. "This lil guy made my day [sic]," Avika Gor added in the caption of the cute Instagram post. Avika Gor is Fab in Blue Satin Dress and Coat, 1920: Horrors Of The Heart Actor Shares Stunning Pics.

Here's Avika Gor's Post:

