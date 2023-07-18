Avika Gor has shared some stunning photos on social media. The 1920: Horrors Of The Heart actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a blue satin dress paired with a coat. The Bollywood actor accessorised the look with shimmery heels. She styled her hair in a low ponytail with loose strands. "Choose monday in blues not monday blues [sic]," Avika Gor captioned the glamourous Instagram post. Avika Gor Looks Fab in Long Orange Dress, 1920: Horrors Of The Heart Actor Drops Stunning Pics.

Here's Avika Gor's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

