BLACKPINK's Lisa has shared a stunning photo dump on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share glamorous pictures from Paris. Lisa is seen in a stylish green t-shirt paired with white trousers. She styled the look with neon green sneakers. In another picture, Lisa is seen in a metallic outfit paired with trendy black shoes. In one of the looks, Lisa is seen in a cream colour outfit with beautiful golden patterns on it. "Paris est magique grâce à vous [sic]," Lisa wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Stunning in Silver Outfit With Feather Jacket, Check Latest Pictures of the K-Pop Star.

Check Lisa's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

