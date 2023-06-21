BLACKPINK’s Lisa has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The K-Pop star took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her wearing a shiny silver outfit with a feather jacket. Lisa looks gorgeous in these behind-the-scenes pictures. In one of the pictures, Lisa is seen in a quirky braided hairstyle. In another picture, Lisa is seen wearing super comfy casual wear. Lisa serves major style goals with her pictures. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Becomes Most-Searched Female K-Pop Idol Worldwide on Google in First Half of 2023.

Check Lisa's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

