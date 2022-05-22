Deepika Padukone is surely stirring some fashionable looks at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022 and we are impressed. And now, the lady for her latest OOTD opted for a chic casual style and we love it. As the Bollywood actress chose an oversized printed white button-down shirt which she paired with pink knee-length skirt. Not to miss, her hairdo and the ah-mazing makeup. Bravo! Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Oozes Glamour In An Off-Shoulder Black Bodycon Gown (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

