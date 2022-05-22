Deepika Padukone, who is one of the jury members of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, is making heads turn with her stylish appearances. On day five of the gala affair, she looked glamorous in an off-shoulder, full-sleeved black bodycon dress. She adorned a diamond neckpiece and matching pair of earrings and nailed her minimal makeup with red lipstick. Her hair was styled in a messy bun. Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Is Chic from Head to Toe in New Pics from French Riviera!

Beauty In Black

