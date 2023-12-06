Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made a stylish return to Mumbai on December 6, sporting a chic all-black ensemble that exuded effortless winter fashion vibes. Her look consisted of a hooded zipper jacket layered over a black sweatshirt, paired with matching pants. Padukone kept her hair neatly tied in a bun and accessorised with dark sunglasses. The Fighter actress had recently attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles before returning to India! Deepika Padukone Slays in Blue Velvet Gown As She Attends the Academy Museum Gala in LA (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone at Mumbai Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

