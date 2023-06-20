Disha Parmar has shared adorable pictures of her on social media. The TV actor took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a cute pink dress. Disha looks absolutely gorgeous in these pictures. The actress serves major hairstyle goals with her open-haired look. "You can call me Daisy [sic]," Disha captioned the adorable post. Pregnant Disha Parmar Is All Smiles As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in This New Insta Pic! Check Out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Actress’ Maternity Fashion.

Check Disha Parmar's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

