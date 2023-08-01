Disha Patani won hearts with her bewitching avatar at India Couture Week 2023. The actress walked the ramp for couturier Dolly J in a silver shiny bralette and thigh-high slit skirt. Patani served eleganza while sashaying down the runway. From tip to toe, she spelled chic and effortless, in the modern wear. Not to miss, her open hairdo, sexy makeup and matching silver heels. She rocked it! India Couture Week 2023: Athiya Shetty Stuns in Beige Floor-Length Embroidered Ensemble As She Walks the Ramp for Anamika Khanna at ICW (View Pics).

Disha Patani at ICW 2023:

