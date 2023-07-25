Divyanka Tripathi has shared a gorgeous picture of her on social media. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her posing alongside a beach in a sleeveless white dress. The TV actor looks absolutely beautiful and radiant in her natural no-makeup look. Divyanka accessorised her holiday outfit with black shades. She looks absolutely stunning in her relaxed straight hair look. The actor is seen sitting on a bench in the beautiful picture. "The Calm [sic]," Divyanka Tripathi added in the caption of the Instagram post. Divyanka Tripathi Looks Gorgeous in Pink Co-Ord Set, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Shares Pics With Family.

Here's Divyanka Tripathi's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

