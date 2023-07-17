Divyanka Tripathi has shared beautiful photos of her on social media. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a pink co-ord set. In one of the photos, Divyanka is seen posing with her family. The TV actor looks absolutely gorgeous in beautiful pink attire paired with beige loafers. She accessorised the look with floral earrings. "Swipe left for all smiles & love! [sic]," Divyanka added in the caption of the gorgeous Instagram post. The look styled by Sugandha Sood serves major fashion goals. Divyanka Tripathi Looks Uber-Cool in Black Floral Co-Ord Set (View Pics).

Check Divyanka Tripathi's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)