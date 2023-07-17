Divyanka Tripathi has shared some beautiful photos on social media. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a black floral co-ord set. The TV actor styled the look with black sneakers, bead earrings and a sleek ponytail. Divyanka is seen posing with her husband Vivek Dahiya in one of the photos. "Nature's Mood Lighting [sic]," she captioned the beautiful Instagram post. Her look styled by Sugandha Sood serves major fashion goals. Anita Hassanandani Tries to Replicate Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya ’s Dance-Steps to 'Sway' Song and It is Hilarious! (Watch Video).

Here's Divyanka Tripathi's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

