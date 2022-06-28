Television's favourite stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Anita Hassanandani never fail to impress their fans with their talent. Both the actresses have earned their fair share of fan bases in every capacity of their work as television actresses. Recently, Anita performed on the song "Sway" and tried to match the hook step with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. She took to her social media to share the same and her fans seemed to be loving the video. Naagin 6: Surbhi Chandna, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani To Reunite on Basant Panchami Special Episode (Watch Promo).

Check The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)