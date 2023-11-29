Esha Gupta radiates regal charm in a Banarasi gold silk saree, a visual masterpiece with a stripe twist, courtesy of Indian fashion label Shanti Banaras. The Aashram actress recently unveiled her ethereal look, capturing hearts with her poised demeanour. The intricately patterned Banarasi gold silk featured beautiful stripe detailing while the matching high neck gold blouse added a royal feel. Complementing her polished avatar, the Bollywood actress styled her hair in a sleek bun and embraced golden-hued makeup, with bold red lipstick stealing the spotlight. The actress completed her majestic look with exquisite Kundan jewellery, creating a harmonious blend of timeless grace and contemporary allure. Scroll down to capture Esha Gupta's regal look. Diwali 2023 Fashion: Kiara Advani Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Velvet Choli and Lehenga Set; Esha Gupta Slays in Black Rare Mirror Work Organza Saree (View Pics).

Esha Gupta's Royal Appeal

