Kiara Advani has shared some gorgeous pictures on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a Velvet Choli and Lehenga set with a heavy neckline and a corseted bodice. She styled the look with a matching embroidered red sleeveless blouse. The Bollywood actress kept her hair untied and opted for a glamorous makeup look with contoured cheeks, a nude lipstick shade, kohled eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and well-defined brows. She complemented the look with a beautiful green finger ring. On the other hand, Esha Gupta served up some Diwali fashion inspiration. The Bollywood diva looked her best in a black mirror work organza saree with floral prints. She accessorized with a choker, black earrings, and a single bangle. Diwali 2023 Fashion: Tara Sutaria is the Ultimate Trendsetter in Gold Embroidered Ethnic Fusion Gown (See Pics).

Check Out Kiara Advani's Diwali Pics:

Check Esha Gupta's Diwali Pics:

