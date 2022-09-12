When we talk of fashion in sports, Hardik Pandya has always been an important fashionista in the list who always ups his style quotient. Recently, the Indian cricketer took to Instagram to share a video flaunting his fashionable moves that channeled his exquisite style in the most lavish manner. From having a perfect hairdo to adorning himself with expensive watches and neck chains, Hardik gave major high-end fashion goals in his latest Instagram reel. No doubt, he looks dapper in the dark-hued suit that perfectly fits his exceptional fashion game. Hardik Pandya Luxury Watch Collection: Here’s a List of Expensive Watches Owned by Indian Cricketer and How Much They Cost

Watch Instagram Reel of Hardik Pandya Giving Major Fashion Goals:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

