There is no one like Sunny Leone and her latest Instagram post proves the same. As the hottie from Bollywood has dropped a few clicks from her Maldives vacation and they are extremely sexy. In the photos, the diva could be seen getting wet and posing by the ocean in a floral bikini at the exotic locale. Not to miss, her sunglasses. Sizzling is the word!

Sunny Leone in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)