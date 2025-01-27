Coldplay wrapped up its Music of the Spheres World Tour in India with a thrilling finale at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (January 26). The sold-out event had over 1 lakh people in attendance. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone also attended the final day of the British rock band's concert in India. Taking to her Instagram handle, the "Baby Doll" sensation shared a video showcasing the electrifying atmosphere at the stadium. Sunny was joined by her husband, Daniel Weber, at the concert. She added the song "A Sky Full of Stars" to the video while sharing it on her Instagram. The post was captioned, "A night full of stars". Going by the video, Sunny definitely must have had one of the best concert experiences of her life. Watch her post below. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: Heartwarming Video Captures Chris Martin’s Father Anthony Martin Recording His Son During Band’s Final India Show in 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium – WATCH.

Sunny Leone Attends Day 2 of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

