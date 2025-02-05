Actress Sunny Leone always raises the fashion bar high with her impeccable fashion sense and stunning style choices. Her latest appearance is no different. The actress channels her inner Barbie and mesmerises in a gorgeous pink gown. The gown features a net corset with romantic gathered detailing. The outfit flaunts her enviable figure, and a daring thigh-high slit adds an oomph factor. She completes the look with chic, shimmery, strappy heels and dangling earrings. Her makeup, featuring hints of mauve and pink, enhances her pretty features and perfectly complements the ensemble. Her luscious locks, cascading down her shoulders, finish the glamorous look to finesse. View Sunny’s pictures below. Sunny Leone Casts a Spell in Stunning Black Gown, Actress Effortlessly Steals the Spotlight in Elegant Ensemble (View Pictures).

Sunny Leone Mesmerises in Stunning Pink Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

