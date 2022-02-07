Keerthy Suresh's latest pics on Instagram will make you speechless. As the national-award-winning star has shared a series of gorg snaps on her social media that sees her in a salwar suit paired with mirror-work dupatta. She's wearing an outfit by Ritu Kumar. Not to miss, the danglers and red lip shade.

Keerthy Suresh Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

