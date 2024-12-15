Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil tied the knot in a beautiful traditional South Indian ceremony in Goa on December 12. Three days later, the actress took to Instagram to share dreamy pictures from their Christian wedding. Keerthy looked stunning in a white gown, while Antony looked sharp in a matching white suit. Along with the photos, the National Award-winning actress kept it simple in her caption, using just the hashtag #ForTheLoveOfNyke. Keerthy Suresh Ties the Knot With Antony Thattil in a Traditional Hindu Wedding Ceremony – Check Out Beautiful Pics From Their Goa Wedding.

Keerthy Suresh Kisses Husband Antony Thattil in Stunning Christian Wedding, Looks Ethereal in a White Gown

