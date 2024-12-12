Keerthy Suresh married longtime boyfriend Atony Thattil today (December 12). The couple exchanged their forever vows at a private ceremony in Goa. The Baby John actress took to her social media handle and shared dreamy pictures from their traditional wedding ceremony. However, even before the wedding photos surfaced online, a picture featuring Thalapathy Vijay in traditional wear attending the wedding went viral online. In the photo, the Tamil superstar could be seen wearing a veshti (dhoti) and paired it with a silk shirt. Vijay was seen posing for a picture with two other guests at the wedding. The actors were last seen together in AR Murugadoss' Sarkar in 2018. Keerthy Suresh Ties the Knot With Antony Thattil in a Traditional Hindu Wedding Ceremony – Check Out Beautiful Pics From Their Goa Wedding.

Thalapathy Vijay Attends Keerthy Suresh’s Wedding in Goa

ThalapathyVijay In KeerthySuresh’s Marriage ❣️ pic.twitter.com/2dAVlcVu3s — Kolly Corner (@kollycorner) December 12, 2024

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s Wedding Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

