Chehre actress Krystle D’Souza took to Instagram to stun her fans with a sizzling sexy snap in a monokini. The light-eyed beauty is seen sporting a fun yellow swimwear that screams summer. Krystle also tied a floral-printed organza sarong around her waist to complete her look.

Check Out Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram Post:

