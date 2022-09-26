Manushi Chhillar turned showstopper for designer Siwangi Pradhan recently and the outcome was breathtaking. The actress walked the ramp in a traditional ensemble for the Nepal Fashion Week 2022 and spelled elegant. For the show, she was seen wearing a heavily embellished lehenga-choli with dramatic floor-sweeping dupatta. Not to miss, her neat hair and makeup plus the gorg earrings. Perfect is the word! Manushi Chhillar Birthday: Royal Looks, Regale Fashion Choices - She's Blessed With the Perfect Combination.

Manushi Chhillar for Nepal Fashion Week:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

