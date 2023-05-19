Megan Fox looked damn hot at the launch event of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and we are gasping for breath. The girl for the night was seen turning heads in a chic yet sexy dress which flashed her ample cleavage. We loved how her outfit was full-sleeves and also had a sheer touch to it. Not to miss, her smooth straight open hairdo that added the oomph factor. It's full marks for her. Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Account Amid Machine Gun Kelly Split Speculation.

Megan Fox in Sexy Black Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)