In a groundbreaking moment at this year's Miss Universe competition, Miss Pakistan Erica Robin defied traditional pageantry norms during the preliminary swimsuit round by making history in a burkini. Challenging conventions, Erica showcased a pastel pink burkini that covered her entire body, except for her face, hands, and feet, celebrating diversity and inclusivity on the global stage. Miss Universe 2023: Miss Philippines Michelle Dee Wows in Red Swimsuit at Preliminary Competition in El Salvador.

View Pics of Erica Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica Robin (@ericarobin_official)

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Miss Universe Pakistan (@missuniversepakistan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)