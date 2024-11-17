Miss Universe 2024 winner name has been announced. Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark has won the Miss Universe 2024 title. Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua crowned her successor at the end of the Miss Universe 2024 grand finale. The big decision was made from the top five contestants at the Miss Universe 2024 competition held in Mexico. At the end of the evening gown round, Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Mexico’s María Fernanda Beltrán, Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina, Thailand’s Suchata Chuangsri, and Venezuela’s Ileana Márquez emerged as the top five contestants. These beauty queens then participated in the question-and-answer round, which decided the Miss Universe 2024 winner, along with the 1st Runner-Up, 2nd Runner-Up, 3rd Runner-Up and 4th Runner-Up. Victoria Kjær Theilvig Is Miss Universe 2024 Winner: Denmark’s Beauty Queen Wins the 73rd Miss Universe Title, Surpasses Runner-Ups Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand for the Pageant Title.

Miss Universe 2024 Winner Is Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark

Miss Universe 2024 Placements

Miss Universe 2024 - Denmark – Victoria Kjær Theilvig

1st Runner-Up - Nigeria – Chidimma Adetshina

2nd Runner-Up - Mexico – María Fernanda Beltrán

3rd Runner-Up - Thailand – Suchata Chuangsri

4th Runner-Up - Venezuela – Ileana Márquez

Miss Universe 2024 Winner Is Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, Watch Crowning Moment Video:

¡Felicidades a #VictoriaKjærTheilvig , la nueva #MissUniverso 2024! Su elocuencia, belleza y gracia la llevaron a la corona, destacándose con la mejor respuesta de la noche. #MissNigeria fue la primera finalista. #MissUniverse2024 #missdenmark #missdinamarca 👑 pic.twitter.com/CJ9D5pWwk0 — Daniel Shoer Roth (@DanielShoerRoth) November 17, 2024

Top 5 Contestants of Miss Universe 2024 During Final Q&A Round

Top 5 Contestants of Miss Universe 2024

