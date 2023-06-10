Known for her fearless fashion choices, Mouni Roy continues to captivate her fans with her unique style. From glamorous vacation ensembles to stunning red carpet gowns, she never fails to add her personal touch and experiment with her looks. The latest attention-grabbing outfit is a mesmerizsing metallic gown adorned with multiple pleats. The strappy spaghetti gown flaunts an off-shoulder design, complemented by a plunging neckline and an exquisite pleated fall below. Adding a touch of drama to her monochromatic ensemble, the gown features a bold and daring side slit, reaching up to her thigh. Mouni's glam makeup accentuated her look with smokey kohl-laden eyes, voluminous mascara, a rosy blush on her cheeks, and a beautiful pink lip color. Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Natural Look As She Enjoys ‘Golden Hour’ (View Pics).