Janhvi Kapoor serves major glam goals and one just can’t even get over her fit avatar as well. Well, the gorgeous Bollywood actress has shared a few pictures on social media where she is seen enjoying the ‘golden hour’ by the lakeside. Dressed up in a black outfit with a plunging neckline, Janhvi has opted for a makeup-free outing and showed off her flawless skin. The Bawaal actress has once again proved that she is a natural beauty. Janhvi Kapoor Drops Pics From Her Tropical Vacay! Actress Sports White Shirt and Shows Off Her No-Makeup Avatar in These New Photos.

Janhvi Kapoor Enjoying Golden Hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)