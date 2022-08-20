Mouni Roy, who always manages to stun in the fashion department, did not disappoint at Janmashtami celebrations. As the Brahmastra actress opted for an all-white intricately embroidered anarkali set from the house of Shakuntlam. Further, to amp up her look, she chose a statement choker neckpiece. Marvellous! Mouni Roy Is a Style Inspo in Black and White Outfit; View Pics of Brahmastra Actress Who Looks Hot-Chic in Oversized Shirt and Blazer!

Mouni Roy for Janmashtami Celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

