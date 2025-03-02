Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for his next film, Love and War, recently launched his fashion label, ARKS. A quick glance at his collection reveals a perfect blend of minimalistic fashion and comfort in the outfits. As Ranbir marks his entry to the entrepreneurial world with ARKS, cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan has sent a handwritten letter to his Brahmastra co-star congratulating him on his new venture and expressing gratitude for sending a sneakers from his brand. Big B's letter read, "Dearest Ranbir, My gratitude for your gift of the ARKS sneakers. Have tried them and wore them to work. They are rather nice and comfortable. Good wishes to you and your endeavour. Lots of love." Ranbir Kapoor Strikes a Cool Pose at ARKS Studio in Mumbai Ahead of Its Grand Launch! (See Pic).

Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Ranbir Kapoor in Handwritten Letter for Launch of ARKS

(Photo Credit: @arks/ Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)