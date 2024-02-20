Multitalented star Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her birthday on February 20 in bold and daring fashion. She wore a sheer halter-neck black dress featuring side tie-ups, a sleek black belt, and a plunging neckline. Complementing this bold look, she accessorised with silver rings and hoop earrings. Adding a touch of allure, Olivia opted for vibrant red nail polish and striking lipstick, perfectly enhancing the ensemble. Her makeup was flawlessly done, boasting a radiant, dewy base elegantly accentuated with hints of red blush on her cheeks and eyes. To infuse a touch of drama, she wore winged eyeliner. Throughout the celebrations, Olivia effortlessly switched between styles, at times elegantly tying her hair into a neat bun, while at others letting her hair loose, adding to the overall charm of her ensemble. Olivia Rodrigo Stuns in White Bralette and Bummer Shorts Paired With an Oversized Coat (View Pic).

View Olivia Rodrigo’s Pics From Her Birthday Celebrations Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

