Priya Bapat loves filter coffee! The City Of Dreams actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her enjoying filter coffee. The Bollywood actor is seen in a stylish sleeveless denim top. Priya looks absolutely gorgeous and radiant in her relaxed open-hair look. "Coffee time! Cheers to filter brews and good vibes. Filter coffee lovers raise your hand [sic]," Priya Bapat added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post where she is seen sipping filter coffee. Priya Bapat's Quirky London Style is All Things Comfort! City Of Dreams Actor Shares Pics From Fun Vacay.

Check Priya Bapat's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Bapat (@priyabapat)

