Ranbir Kapoor's picture from Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021 is out! And as usual, the hottie looks tempting as he poses for the ace photographer's calendar. The actor in the click can be seen at his suited booted best, which instantly reminds us of his 'Badtameez Dil' song look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir Kapoor for Daboo Ratnani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)