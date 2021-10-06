Rhea Kapoor is currently spending some quality time with her husband, Karan Boolani at Amanbagh. The two have visited the Rajastan’s ancient Aravalli Hills to ring in Boolani's birthday. Rhea took to share some pictures from her getaway where she can be seen enjoying a day by the pool. The actress is seen wearing a stunning swimwear piece as she enjoys the water.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

