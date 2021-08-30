Several across the nation are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami on August 30, i.e. Today. Now, if you are someone who is still looking for the perfect attire for Janmashtami 2021 celebration then you must take a cue from Shilpa Shetty Kundra's dhoti-style yellow saree. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)