Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan is a social media butterfly and loves to put all things happening on social media. Adding a new post to her Instagram feed, Suhana today (January 6) dropped a few sexy AF pictures of hers posing on a couch and they are wow. In the pics, she channeled her inner diva and opted for a printed satin slip dress with a plunging neckline. Further, with red nails, subtle makeup and sunkissed, Suhana looked breathtaking.

Suhana Khan's Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)