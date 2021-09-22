Gone are the days when television actresses were all about over-the-top looks. And that, too, making zero sense most of the times. TV has grown, and so have its stars. They now double up as social media influencers, and what a fine job they are doing at it. Television star Surbhi Chandna is one such name that is making a mark and how. She recently posted an array of pics looking formal chic in grey co-ord sets. Oh, Surbhi looks so lovely. Surbhi Chandna's Candy Coloured Co-Ord Set is a Must-Have in Your Holiday Wardrobe (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna is wearing a high-neck sleeveless top giving a hint of the navel with high-waist trousers. She also has a small handbag in gray. The Naagin actress added a pop of colours by going for royal blue pumps, rose gold neckpiece and watch. She kept her open and let it fall over her shoulders.

View Photos of Surbhi Chandna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

