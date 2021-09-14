Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna might be missing from the TV scenario but the girl is certainly busy on social media. Surbhi is an avid Instagram user and often posts pictures of herself decked up in different attires. While she recently shared some sizzling pictures from her Maldives holiday, and they were all eye-pleasing, Chandna also grabbed our eyeballs with her candy coloured co-ord set, that's perfect for your holiday wardrobe. When Surbhi Chandna Had That Easy, Breezy and Crazy Mode On In Her Bright Red Dress.

Surbhi paired her colourful bralette with matching wide-leg pants and a jacket that was too cool for words. She further picked a pair of earrings to go with her outfit and ditched the rest of her jewellery. Blushed cheeks, glossy lips, light eye makeup and hair tied in a messy bun completed her look further. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Surbhi was able to nail this outfit really well. The look was vibrant, crisp and extremely chic. Surbhi Chandna's Sheer Saree with Oxidised Jewellery is the Perfect Styling to Ape for the Ongoing Navratri Season (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna has now become a fan-favourite, thanks to her stint in the Star Plus show, Ishqbaaz. While her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta was definitely the highlight of the show, it was also her expensive wardrobe that had viewers' attention. Surbhi then went on to sizzle as Naagin and her traditional drapes were the new talk of the town. When it comes to fashion, the actress has rarely disappointed us and here's hoping that she continues her winning streak.

